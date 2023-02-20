JUST IN
MP cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption
Latest LIVE: India's domestic air travel at 85% of 2019 level, says IATA
Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today
TMS Ep372: Spam calls, R&D spend, gold financing companies, LCA Tejas
Uttarakhand: Chamoli DM inspects landslide-affected areas in Joshimath
Delhi govt warns bike taxis for plying, says breach of Motor Vehicles Act
Enforcement Directorate accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations
Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to announce Census schedule soon
There'll be a time when people will have cash but no products to buy: Tomar
MP cabinet approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption
Business Standard

Top headlines: Adani maps comeback strategy, Economic activity cools in Jan

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Top 10 headlines | Adani Group | Hindenburg Report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Adani, Gautam Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

Hindenburg effect: Adani maps comeback strategy after $132 bn rout

Almost a month after a bombshell short seller report lopped off $132 billion in market value from Gautam Adani’s empire, the Indian billionaire has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped a $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more. Read more

Economic activity cools down in Jan amid slowdown fears, exports fell 6.58%

India’s economic activity cooled off at the start of the year as higher borrowing costs tempered demand at home and abroad, signaling more pain ahead as the global economy slows down. The needle on a dial measuring so-called animal spirits moved left and was back where it was for six straight months before showing momentum in December. Falling exports and a slack in manufacturing and services drove the weakness in business activity, offsetting improvement in consumption drivers reflected by tax collections and job growth, according to eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg. Read more

Enforcement Directorate accuses Pernod Ricard of more policy violations

An Indian investigating agency has accused French spirits group Pernod Ricard in court documents of illegally making profits in India of $23 million by giving false price information and conspiring in an email campaign to sway New Delhi city's liquor policy. Read more

Russian oil imports surge to a record 1.4 mn barrels per day in Jan

India's Russian oil imports climbed to a record 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, up 9.2% from December, with Moscow still the top monthly oil seller to New Delhi, followed by Iraq and Saudi Arabia, data from trade sources showed. Read more

India limits wheat exports through the govt route as prices rise

India has put curbs on wheat exports through the government route, starting November last year. This comes amid a surge in domestic prices of the cereal. In December, India exported 391 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh and Bhutan. In November 2022, it had exported 375 tonnes of wheat only to Bhutan. This compares to a total of 65,684 tonnes exported to countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia and Malaysia in October. During April-December, India exported 4.6 million tonnes of wheat to around 69 countries. Read more

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 09:17 IST

