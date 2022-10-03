Top Headlines: PM Gati Shakti plan, broad-based rules for PE/VCs, and more

-
ALSO READ
Depts turning to GatiShakti to reduce execution time for infra projects
MoPSW to expedite Rs 1,913-cr 'high-impact' projects under Gati Shakti
Harnessing Gati Shakti, National Logistics Policy for closer regional ties
Gati Shakti may enable faster implementation of dedicated freight corridors
Top Headlines: GST e-invoicing for firms, corporate earnings in FY23 & more
-
Under a 100-trillion-rupee ($1.2 trillion) mega project called PM Gati Shakti Modi’s administration is creating a digital platform that combines 16 ministries. A high-level panel set up by the finance ministry to look into issues being faced by venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investors is examining the feasibility of introducing a “broad-based” rule for alternative investment funds (AIFs). Read more on these on our top headlines.
$1.2-trn 'PM Gati Shakti' plan can snatch away factories from China
In India, half of all infrastructure projects are delayed, and one in four run over their estimated budget. PM Modi believes technology is the solution to these perennial and notorious bottlenecks. Under a 100-trillion-rupee ($1.2 trillion) mega project called PM Gati Shakti -- Hindi for strength of speed -- Modi’s administration is creating a digital platform that combines 16 ministries. Read more
Finance ministry panel mulls 'broad-based' regulations for PE/VCs
A high-level panel set up by the finance ministry to look into issues being faced by venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) investors is examining the feasibility of introducing a “broad-based” rule for alternative investment funds (AIFs), which include PE and VC funds. Currently, AIFs do not have any broad-based regulation, requiring a large number of investor representations. Read more
Reliance Jio may not charge a premium for its 5G services initially
Reliance Jio may not ask for a premium for its 5G services in the initial stages of the launch, according to sources in the company. The company will roll out 5G commercial services in four cities —Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata — around Diwali this month and slowly ramp up the processes for other cities, too. Read more
Capex on new projects declines further in Q2 amid higher borrowing costs
Expenditure on new projects slowed down for the second quarter in a row amid an uncertain global environment and higher borrowing costs. There were new projects worth a cumulative Rs 3.26 trillion in the July-September period, according to data provided by project tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Read more
Xiaomi says 84% of Rs 5,551 cr seized by ED was royalty payment to Qualcomm
Chinese smart devices firm Xiaomi on Sunday said that over 84 per cent of the Rs 5,551.27 crore seized by the Enforcement Directorate was the royalty payment made to US chipset company Qualcomm. The ED, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), has approved an order of seizure of over Rs 5,551 crore worth of deposits of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Xiaomi -- the highest amount frozen till date in India. Read more
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 07:36 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU