JUST IN
Realty goldmine or citizen minefield, Dharavi makeover gets wiggle room
Natural gas price hike likely to push Centre's fertiliser subsidy bill
Finance ministry confident of keeping FY23 fiscal deficit in check
Capex on new projects declines further in Q2 amid higher borrowing costs
Iron ore, coal transport push Sept Railway freight up 9.7% to 116 mn tonnes
House panel flags poor placements, under-utilisation of funds in PMKVY 3.0
Consumer spending in India expected to be high this festival season: Report
Concessional import duties on edible oils in place till March 2023
Inflation may fall to 5.2% next fiscal on normal rains, supply ease: Report
Govt issues draft guidelines for RRBs listing; minimum net worth Rs 300 cr
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Iron ore, coal transport push Sept Railway freight up 9.7% to 116 mn tonnes
Business Standard

Capex on new projects declines further in Q2 amid higher borrowing costs

Higher global borrowing costs are expected to affect growth prospects

Topics
Capex | New project announcements | market borrowing

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Capital expenditure aid to states may be regular Budget feature
Higher global borrowing costs are expected to affect growth prospects

Expenditure on new projects slowed down for the second quarter in a row amid an uncertain global environment and higher borrowing costs.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Capex

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.