JUST IN
'PM to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi-Dharwad on Jan 12'
Centre is committed to empowering tribal communities: Dharmendra Pradhan
Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP's Chinmayanand in rape case
Maharashtra's Oppn leaders have lost mental balance: Karnataka CM Bommai
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue today
Latest news LIVE: Mask up, take the jab, says govt as Covid rises in China
Glenmark Pharma launches combination drug for Type 2 diabetic patients
With nearly $18-billion haul, this was best year for auction houses
ISRO's satellite images show how drug trafficker's bungalow came up in Guj
Security watchdog recommends scanners allowing gadgets inside hand baggage
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Ensure genome sequencing, step up scrutiny as Covid rises: Centre to states
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
Reliance Retail | Metro AG | METRO Cash & Carry

BS Web Team 

metro

Reliance Retail to acquire METRO Cash & Carry India for Rs 2,850 crore

Reliance Retail has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in METRO Cash & Carry India for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, which is subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete by March 2023. Read More

Mask up, take the jab, Covid is not over yet, Centre cautions citizens

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the country’s Covid preparedness and directed officials to be alert and reinforce surveillance amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases globally. Read More

Torrent wins race to acquire RCap with Rs 8,640 crore offer to lenders

Ahmedabad-based Torrent group has won the race to acquire Reliance Capital after making an offer of Rs 8,640 crore for the company in an auction held on Wednesday. This would help Torrent foray into financial services as it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance, and get 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance among other assets. Read More

Covid fears in China may have cascading impact on India's exports, imports

Any massive or large-scale lockdown there may have a cascading impact on India’s exports, as well as imports. The sectors at risk, as far as imports are concerned, according to trade bodies, include pharmaceuticals, automobile components, and electronic goods and parts. The importance of China as India’s top trading partner cannot be understated. Read More

FPIs pull out a record Rs 1.22 trn from Indian market so far this year

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.22 trillion ($16.58 billion) from the Indian stock market so far this year and are on course to hit the highest-ever outflows in a calendar year. FPIs have turned net sellers in 2022 after being net buyers in the last three years. Read More

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.