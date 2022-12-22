Top Headlines: Reliance to acquire METRO AG's India biz, Covid-19 alert

to acquire India for Rs 2,850 crore



has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in India for a total cash consideration of Rs 2,850 crore, which is subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to complete by March 2023. Read More



Mask up, take the jab, Covid is not over yet, Centre cautions citizens



Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a review meeting of top health officials and experts on the country’s Covid preparedness and directed officials to be alert and reinforce surveillance amid a surge in novel cases globally. Read More



Torrent wins race to acquire RCap with Rs 8,640 crore offer to lenders



Ahmedabad-based Torrent group has won the race to acquire Reliance Capital after making an offer of Rs 8,640 crore for the company in an auction held on Wednesday. This would help Torrent foray into financial services as it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance, and get 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance among other assets. Read More



Covid fears in may have cascading impact on India's exports, imports





Any massive or large-scale lockdown there may have a cascading impact on India’s exports, as well as imports. The sectors at risk, as far as imports are concerned, according to trade bodies, include pharmaceuticals, automobile components, and electronic goods and parts. The importance of as India’s top trading partner cannot be understated. Read More

pull out a record Rs 1.22 trn from Indian market so far this year





(FPIs) have pulled out Rs 1.22 trillion ($16.58 billion) from the Indian stock market so far this year and are on course to hit the highest-ever outflows in a calendar year. have turned net sellers in 2022 after being net buyers in the last three years. Read More