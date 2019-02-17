Top 10 biz headlines: 200% import duty on Pak goods, Project Sashakt & more

-
1. Despite steep valuations, local food brands top draw for big companies
Home-grown food companies seem to be the flavour of the season. Global food major Kellogg’s interest in desi brand Haldiram’s is just one of the many potential deals in the sector, say experts, as local firms look to cash out in a growing market. Click to read more
2. Customs duty on imports from Pakistan hiked to 200% after Pulwama attack
India Saturday hiked the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the 'most-favoured nation' status in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. More details
3. Lenders may put McNally's debt under Project Sashakt to resolve bad loans
Lenders are considering a plan for resolution of McNally Bharat Engineering’s debt, which accounts for a chunk of the Williamson Magor Group’s dues, under Project Sashakt — a five-pronged strategy to resolve bad loans Read more here
4. World's tax collectors look to divide up US tech giants' billions
The world’s tax collectors have been gunning for Silicon Valley. Now they’re trying to figure out how to divide up the spoils. For years, US tech giants like Alphabet and Facebook have shifted around profit so they pay little income tax in many countries where they operate. Read on
5. Project delays to defaults, bankers flag issues on realty sector exposures
Banks have highlighted issues like delay in project completion, lack of fund sources, the divergence of money, governance and defaults as reasons for their hesitation to take up additional exposure to the real estate sector. Click to read more
6. Maiden 'Regional Maritime-Safety Conference' to focus on security, trade
Safeguarding the shores and promoting India-Asean trade along the sea route would be the theme for the country’s maiden ‘Regional Maritime-Safety Conference’ in Mumbai on February 19 and 20. Read more here
7. Algorithmic trading a 'prerequisite' for surviving tomorrow's markets
Algorithmic trading, which was allowed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in India in 2008, offers an opportunity to acquire the necessary edge, provided it is done in the right way. Read more
8. We are open to increasing cash payment to farmers: Radha Mohan
The income from the government's PM-KISAN will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of vulnerable, landholding farmer families, in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The government is open to increasing the cash payment for farmers as and when it has more resources, said Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, reports Economic Times
9. Buy, rent or pay an EMI?
Buying appliances may give you the sense of ownership, but it may only be advisable when you are sure that there are fewer chances of you frequently moving between cities as it adds the burden of resale at a lesser value or transportation costs, says a report by Livemint
10. Women continue to ‘wage’ a daily battle for pay parity
Even as daily wages of women have increased more rapidly than those of men, particularly in recent times (2004-05 to 2011-12), the gender gap still remains wide, says a report by The Hindu Businessline
