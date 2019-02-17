Top 10 biz headlines: 200% import duty on Pak goods, Project Sashakt & more

1. Despite steep valuations, local food brands top draw for big companies

Home-grown food companies seem to be the flavour of the season. Global food major Kellogg’s interest in desi brand Haldiram’s is just one of the many potential deals in the sector, say experts, as local firms look to cash out in a growing market. Click to read more



2. Customs duty on imports from hiked to 200% after Pulwama attack



India Saturday hiked the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the 'most-favoured nation' status in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Lenders are considering a plan for resolution of McNally Bharat Engineering’s debt, which accounts for a chunk of the Williamson Magor Group’s dues, under Project Sashakt — a five-pronged strategy to resolve bad loans Read more here

4. World's tax collectors look to divide up US tech giants' billions

The world’s tax collectors have been gunning for Silicon Valley. Now they’re trying to figure out how to divide up the spoils. For years, US tech giants like Alphabet and have shifted around profit so they pay little income tax in many countries where they operate. Read on

5. Project delays to defaults, bankers flag issues on realty sector exposures

Banks have highlighted issues like delay in project completion, lack of fund sources, the divergence of money, governance and defaults as reasons for their hesitation to take up additional exposure to the real estate sector. Click to read more

6. Maiden 'Regional Maritime-Safety Conference' to focus on security, trade

Safeguarding the shores and promoting India-Asean trade along the sea route would be the theme for the country’s maiden ‘Regional Maritime-Safety Conference’ in Mumbai on February 19 and 20. Read more here

7. Algorithmic trading a 'prerequisite' for surviving tomorrow's markets

Algorithmic trading, which was allowed by the (Sebi) in India in 2008, offers an opportunity to acquire the necessary edge, provided it is done in the right way. Read more

8. We are open to increasing cash payment to farmers: Radha Mohan

The income from the government's PM-KISAN will be transferred directly to the of vulnerable, landholding farmer families, in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The government is open to increasing the cash payment for farmers as and when it has more resources, said Union Agriculture Minister Singh, reports Economic Times

9. Buy, rent or pay an EMI?

Buying appliances may give you the sense of ownership, but it may only be advisable when you are sure that there are fewer chances of you frequently moving between cities as it adds the burden of resale at a lesser value or transportation costs, says a report by Livemint

10. Women continue to ‘wage’ a daily battle for pay parity

Even as daily wages of women have increased more rapidly than those of men, particularly in recent times (2004-05 to 2011-12), the gender gap still remains wide, says a report by The Hindu Businessline