Customs duty on imports from Pakistan hiked to 200% after Pulwama attack

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at around Rs 3,482.3 crore in 2017-18

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India Saturday hiked the customs duty to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the 'most-favoured nation' status in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

"India has withdrawn MFN status to Pakistan after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic customs duty on all goods exported from Pakistan to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect," Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said in a tweet.

India on Friday revoked the 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) status to Pakistan following the Pulwama terror strike.

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at around Rs 3,482.3 crore in 2017-18.

The main items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 20:40 IST

