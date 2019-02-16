Customs duty on imports from Pakistan hiked to 200% after Pulwama attack

India Saturday hiked the to 200 per cent on all goods imported from Pakistan, following revocation of the 'most-favoured nation' status in the aftermath of the

"India has withdrawn status to after the Pulwama incident. Upon withdrawal, basic on all goods exported from to India has been raised to 200% with immediate effect," Finance Minister Arun Jaitely said in a tweet.

India on Friday revoked the 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) status to following the Pulwama terror strike.

Increasing duties would significantly hit Pakistan's exports to India, which stood at around Rs 3,482.3 crore in 2017-18.

The main items which Pakistan exports to India include fresh fruits, cement, petroleum products, bulk minerals and ores and finished leather.