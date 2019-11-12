Top 10 biz headlines: IIP contracts, Honda suspends Manesar plant, and more

-
1. Industrial output sees steepest fall in 8 years, shrinks 4.3% in September
Industrial output contracted by 4.3 per cent for the second-straight month in September, nosediving to an 8-year low. Spurred by a major loss in manufacturing output and a deepening slowdown in capital goods production, the latest contraction was much higher than the 1.4 per cent fall in August. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) fell by the highest margin since October 2011, data released on Monday showed. Read more.
2. Urban cooperative banks' business size may be capped at Rs 20,000 cr
3. Honda Manesar operations suspended indefinitely as talks with workers fail
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has indefinitely suspended operations at its plant in Manesar, Haryana. Alleging misconduct by its permanent workers, labour unions and contract staff, the plant management informed all stakeholders, through a notice, that starting Monday “normal operations” at the plant were being suspended. Read more.
4. Festive sales help passenger vehicles snap 11-month declining streak in Oct
5. Tata Steel beats auto sector blues with higher sales in branded products
6. Private banks score on core operations, better control over bad debt in Q2
7. ONGC may revise terms of production-boosting plan for 64 oil and gas fields
8. Cement and steel firms hike prices as construction demand picks up
9. Q2 GDP growth could fall below 5%(Livemint)
With industrial output in the September quarter contracting 0.4% from a 3% expansion in the preceding three months, economic growth is likely to slow to less than 5% in the quarter ended September, data for which is to be released on 29 November, a report in Livemint said.
10. India to Fund 250 Defence Startups Over Next 5 Years
India will fund at least 250 defence startups over the next five years as it seeks new technologies to give a cutting edge to the armed forces. The plan is to achieve at least 50 ‘tangible innovations’ by the startups that can be inducted over the coming years, Economic Times reported. The defence ministry will be earmarking at least ₹500 crore for its Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative and will try to bring together innovators with public and private sector industry and the armed forces to find new technology solutions.
11. Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
