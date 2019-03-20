Top 10 biz headlines: Mindtree vows to fight, banks on Jet rescue, and more

Corporate battle looms as management rejects L&T's takeover bid

While the management of L&T in a hurriedly convened press conference on Tuesday highlighted the synergy of with its IT portfolio companies, sounding a conciliatory tone, the promoters of the Bengaluru-based company were in no mood to relent and vowed to fight till finish. Read on...

Banks get ready to put in extra money in debt-laden Jet Airways

Switching to a damage-control mode, bankers and government officials claimed that wouldn’t fall even if Etihad refuses to back the resolution plan and exits. Read on...

Council meet: Realtors get two options to tax under construction house

The decision also cleared the air on the possible loss in input-tax credit for projects that are underway if the new rate structure is opted. Read on...

sort out 5k parcels per hour, compared to 450 by humans

These robots, or automated guided vehicles (AGVs), can work 24x7 and automatically charge themselves at various charging points when their battery is drained after eight hours of work. Read on...

governor calls for more consistency among finance commissions

He also called for a 'permanent status to finance commissions' where the old commission continues to implement schemes till the next commission starts functioning. Read on...

Arun Jaitley spars with economists who doubted official data's credibility

Jaitley said when the economy is growing on various fronts, how can one argue that jobs are not being created. Read on...

Small finance banks likely to witness some margin pressure, say analysts

Bucking the dismal deposit gro­­wth trend of the entire banking system, small finance banks re­­p­­orted a sharp rise in deposits. Read on...

Lack of infra, access, quality key hurdles for health policy

The ambitious NHP looks at problems and solutions holistically with the private sector as a strategic partner. It also seeks to promote quality of care with a focus on emerging diseases and investment in promotive and preventive healthcare, reports Livemint.

Whistleblower's letter alleges evergreening of loans by SREI; company refutes charges

The letter, dated December 19, 2018, was sent to Additional Commissioner, CGST, with copies to Reserve Bank of India and Serious Fraud Investigation Office, reports Moneycontrol.

There is no such thing as a gaming phone yet: Dell

Frank Azor, Vice President and General Manager, Alienware, Dell Gaming and XPS, in an interview to Businessline, said "we are not interested in building a gaming phone at present . My personal opinion is there is no such thing as a gaming phone that has been introduced in the market by anybody."