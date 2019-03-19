Robots at Flipkart sort out 5k parcels per hour, compared to 450 by humans

Venkat Swamy works at one of the sortation facilities of online retailer Flipkart located in an industrial area of Bengaluru, which is surrounded by warehouses, factories, temples, churches, and dusty roads. A few months back he would pick up products that customers had ordered, do the sorting, and walk back and forth in the facility to keep them ready for shipping to various destinations.

It was tiring and monotonous, but an activity he had to perform in his eight-hour shift. Swamy now manages robots which support him in this work. He just needs to place the product on the ...