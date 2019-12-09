Top 10 business headlines: Airtel seeks FDI nod, Jio offers more free calls

-
No relief in sight for Karvy lenders
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is unlikely to provide any relief to the four embattled financial institutions that had lent to Karvy Stock Broking, which, in turn, had placed client securities as collateral. Read here
Clinical trials for faster availability of new drugs
Concerned about the rise of antibiotic resistance and the time it takes for drugs developed abroad to reach Indians, the government is considering holding its own clinical trials. The trials, to be held by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), could be the beginning of an overhaul of the clinical trial ecosystem. Read here
Cooperative lenders may come under banking act
Large urban co-operative banks (UCBs) may come to be solely under the provisions of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, even as the smaller among them are to remain within the exclusive fold of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies (RoCS). Read here
Bharti wants Rs 4,900-crore FDI nod
Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, has sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment from Singapore-based Singtel and other foreign entities, a move that would make the country's oldest private telecom operator a foreign entity. Read here
Reliance Jio says it is offering five times more free outgoing calls
Telecom operator Reliance Jio has claimed that it is offering five times more free outgoing calls limit on other networks than an average customer requires and they are unlikely to pay for the calls. Read here
Maruti raises production by 4% in November
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) increased its production in November by 4.33 per cent, after having reduced output for nine straight months due to lower demand. Read here
India Inc foreign borrowings jump over two-fold
India Inc's foreign borrowings grew over two-fold to $3.41 billion in October over the corresponding month a year ago, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India. Read here
India's FY20 real GDP growth to be below 5%
India's real GDP growth in 2019-20 fiscal is expected to be slightly below 5 per cent as the impact of stimulus measures will take time to filter through to the economy, IHS Markit has said. Read here
Govt to push MSME-made goods through e-tailers
The government plans fee-based arrangements with marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart for pushing goods produced by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while eyeing a tie-up with a financial sector entity to boost business-to-business (B2B) sales by small enterprises.
RIL in talks for Rs 5,000-crore Loan to Take over Alok Ind
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s biggest company by market value, is in negotiations with three top banks for a ₹5,000 crore long-term loan facility to fund its acquisition of textile company Alok Industries in a bankruptcy takeover.
