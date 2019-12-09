Co-op banks may come under banking act, forced conversion not ruled out

Large urban co-operative banks (UCBs) may come to be solely under the provisions of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, even as the smaller among them are to remain within the exclusive fold of the Registrar of Co-operative Societies (RoCS).

The upcoming changes will bring the curtains down on the vexed issue of dual control of UCBs, which has been in vogue for 54 years. These banks came to be within the ambit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) when certain provisions of the BR Act were extended to them — effective March 1966 — even as the RoCS remained vested with significant ...