Top 10 headlines: Tweaks in Companies Act, BSNL MTNL VRS scheme, and more

1. Tweak in Companies Act may allow Indian unlisted firms to list abroad

The government is considering an amendment to the Companies Act to allow unlisted Indian companies to list abroad, a senior government official told Business Standard.

The Companies Amendment Bill is expected to be tabled in the ongoing Parliament session, with changes including decriminalisation and a reduced compliance burden. Read on...

2. BSNL, MTNL users put on hold as voluntary retirement scheme hits service

Vinod Desai, an Ahmedabad-based retired bank official, has been visiting the local Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) office every week for the last two months to complain about his landline connection going dead. Read on...

3. Microsoft CEO Nadella to woo India Inc with tech to drive e-transformation

When, five years ago, Satya Nadella visited India for the first time after taking office as chief executive officer (CEO) of Microsoft, the company was in some disarray while the financials were under stress.

A lot has changed since then. His focused execution on enterprise cloud has driven Microsoft’s market cap to grow nearly five-fold to cross the $1-trillion mark. Read on...

4. FMCG firms see slow demand revival as growth triggers remain weak

The heads of some of the cou­ntry’s top fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have said demand for their products will recover slowly as gro­wth triggers remain weak for now.



Their statements are at variance, with what the heads of discretionary businesses are saying about the same. Companies such as Titan, Westlife Development and Jubilant FoodWorks remain upbeat about the future, saying the south and east regions are seeing a sales uptick. Read on...

5. New appointment of MDs at ACC, Ambuja Cements to streamline business

The appointment of new managing directors at LafargeHolcim-controlled ACC and Ambuja Cements last week is expected to further streamline the reporting structure in the group, bringing in better alignment in operations.

ACC on Thursday said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company tendered his resignation with effect from Thursday. Read on...

6. Policy transmission getting better, up by 20 bps in 2 months: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said monetary policy transmission was steadily improving and was expected to improve further.

“Transmission is improving. If you see it was 49 basis points transmission for new loans in the December Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). In February MPC, it has gone up to 69 basis points. So it is steadily improving,” he said. Read on...

8. Special-series bonds could be over 10% of FY21 gross borrowing target

India is planning a massive debut issue of special-series government bonds, upwards of Rs 10,000 crore, in the first half of 2020-21. This will be followed by multiple tranches, which could combine to be more than 10 per cent (Rs 80,000 crore) of the FY21 gross borrowing estimate of Rs 8.1 trillion, helping India get a substantial weight after its inclusion in global bond indices.

Read on...

9. Should investors give in to the office space buzz?

Though inflows in to the commercial real estate sector remain strong, the residential sector is not as popular with investors as it was a decade ago. Most buyers are now skeptical of investing in residential real estate for returns, reports the Livemint. Read on...

10. UK is shifting to a points-based immigration system and it is good for Indians

Indian students and professionals in the United Kingdom have a reason to cheer amid the uncertainty brought in by Brexit. On Wednesday, UK’s British Indian home secretary Priti Patel announced a points-based immigration system that aims at attracting the brightest and the best from around the world, reports the Economic Times. Read on...