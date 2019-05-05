Top business headlines: Reliance e-commerce, NSE co-location case, and more

RIL's online marketplace to have biggest hyperlocal logistics network

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ upcoming ‘new commerce’ platform is being linked to the biggest chain of offline retail and kirana stores in the country, which will enable it to deliver products ranging from groceries to clothing to electronics within hours. Read more

Sebi's co-location order delays announcement of NSE's FY19 results

had to defer the announcement of its 2018-19 financial result after the markets regulator imposed a hefty penalty on the bourse in the co-location (colo) case. Read more

posts $21.66 bn profit in Q1; Buffett laments Kraft Heinz

Warren Buffett's Hathaway Inc on Saturday said gains in its stock investments fueled a big first-quarter profit, while improved results from its Geico auto insurer and BNSF railroad units boosted operating results. Read more

Dangerous to let viable cos shut down, IBC gives another chance: IBBI chief

Committees of Creditors (CoCs) should provide all relevant information and share their vision for companies under the insolvency process, a senior official said Saturday as he asserted that it will be dangerous to let viable firms to close down. Read more

Exxon shareholders launch proxy fight against the oil giant's directors

A group of Exxon Mobil shareholders launched a proxy fight against the oil giant’s directors after failing to get a climate proposal onto the ballot for the company’s annual meeting. Read more

Voda Idea to seek shareholder nod for divesting fibre assets to Voda Towers

Vodafone Idea said Saturday it will seek its shareholders' approval on June 6 to transfer optical fibre assets to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vodafone Towers Limited. Read more

Aditya Birla group to invest Rs 1,000 cr in lending, health insurance business

Aditya Birla group plans to invest between Rs 800-1,000 crore a year in its lending and health insurance businesses to support growth plans. Read more

Jaypee Infratech creditors' panel to discuss NBCC's bid on May 9

The creditors panel of debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech will meet on May 9 to discuss the bid of state-owned NBCC Ltd to acquire the Jaypee group realty firm.

The meeting has been called as creditors on Friday rejected the bid of Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty group, which was the lone contender after NBCC's offer was rejected in absence of approvals from the government departments. Read more

Uber was just weeks away from its initial public offering. After years of scandal, infighting and user revolt, this was supposed to be a $91 billion moment of triumph, when employees would become wealthy and the public could buy a piece of an indisputably world-changing company. Read more

Disney to sell Fox regional sports networks to Sinclair for $9.6 billion

Walt Disney Co said on Friday it would sell its interests in 21 regional sports networks and Fox College Sports to Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for $9.6 billion, a deal that clears the way for its purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film and television assets. Read more