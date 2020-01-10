Top events: Infosys Q3, Khelo India, SC verdict on curbs in J&K, and more

Infosys to announce Q3 results





Information technology (IT) service provider Infosys Ltd is expected to post revenue growth of 0.9 per cent to 2.1 per cent on a sequential basis (in constant currency terms) for the quarter ended December 31. This could mainly be on account of the company’s cross-currency gains and business transfer of Eishtec in Ireland. Read more...

The is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition by Private Ltd (TSPL) challenging the NCLAT decision restoring as executive chairman of the Tata Group. Sources said Tatas' have roped in senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, Harish Salve, Mukul Rohatgi and Mohan Parasaran to argue the case. Read more...

Article 370: SC verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J&K on Friday

The is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on a batch of pleas, including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu & (J&K) following abrogation of provisions of Article 370. Read more...

Maharashtra, Haryana set for battle in Khelo India Youth Games

Defending champions Maharashtra and runners-up Haryana will be locked in a keen tussle as the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games begins at the Sarusarai Sports Complex on Friday. Maharashtra, who had cornered a grand total of 228 medals in the last edition, have fielded a 579-strong contingent and are expected to be rolling in medals this year too. Read more...

First lunar eclipse of the year

The first celestial event of 2020, a penumbral lunar eclipse, will take place on January 10 (Friday) and skywathchers will be able to witness the phenomenon from all corners of India, including West Bengal. The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11. Read more...



SC to hear Centre's PIL regarding transfer of pleas against CAA





The to hear on January 10 the Central government's petition seeking to transfer those PILs filed and pending in various state High Courts against the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the apex court. It is to be noted that as many as 60 petitions have been filed before the court challenging the newly amended law. Read more...

to visit Varanasi on Friday

Congress general secretary Vadra will on Friday visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi to meet those who were arrested during the anti-CAA protests in the town. She will also visit Guleria ghat and Ram ghat in the temple town. Read more...

Cong working committee likely to meet to discuss students' protests, violence

The under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi is likely to meet on Friday to discuss the party's strategy and the political situation arising out of the students' protests and violence in the campus. Read more...

Seemapuri violence case: Delhi court to decide on bail plea of 10 accused

A Delhi court is set to pronounce on the bail petition of 10 accused in the Seemapuri violence case on Friday. Earlier Delhi court had extended the judicial custody of 11 accused till January 18 in Seemapuri violence case against the CAA. Read more...