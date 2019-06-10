Top events of the day: BJP's Bengal protest, Kathua case ruling and more

BJP's Bengal protest

In a bid to protest against the killing of their party men in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district a day ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe 'Black Day' across the state on Monday. The party has also called for a 12-hour general strike in the Basirhat sub-division today and a 'condemnation march' to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar on June 12.

Trial in the infamous rape-murder of a minor nomadic girl in Kathua district on January 10, 2018, was completed in the fast-track trial court in Pathankot town of Punjab. Court sources said the trial judge announced in the court that he will deliver the judgement on June 10. The trial in the Kathua rape-murder case was conducted on a daily basis.

French minister to visit India

French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean Baptiste Lemoyne will visit India on Monday to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in August. This will be the first French ministerial visit after the formation of the new government.

ED summons Chanda Kochar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned former ICICI bank Managing Director and CEO on June 10 in connection with the Rs 1,875 crore Videocon loan case, a official said. The financial probe agency had questioned yje Kochhars in the capital last month for five times. The case is related to the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875-crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.





Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan

Senior officials from Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold talks here on June 10 under a bilateral arrangement to improve cooperation in different fields.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood will lead the Pakistan delegation while the Afghan side will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman at the first review session of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).



Russian education fair

Ten leading Russian government institutions, including those offering medical and engineering courses, are participating in the Russian Education Fair to be held here on June 10. The fair aims to bring awareness on the quality of education and the subsidised courses offered in Russian institutions.

,