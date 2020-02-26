Top events of the day: CAA protest violence, coronavirus, and more

-
Delhi violence: Pvt, govt schools to continue to remain closed
Private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Read More
Indians on board coronavirus-hit cruise ship to be brought back
Indians, on board the cruise ship off the Japan coast, who have not tested positive for the novel coronavirus will be repatriated on February 26 by a chartered flight, the Indian embassy here said on Tuesday, as the number of infected Indians on the vessel rose to 16 after the completion of all tests. Read More
SC to hear Shaheen Bagh matter
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday pleas seeking removal of the crowd protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. Read More
Iran nuclear deal commission to meet Wednesday in Vienna
The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EU's diplomatic service announced, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process. Read More
