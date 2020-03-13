Top events of the day: Coronavirus quarantine, Cabinet meet, and more

-
-
Coronavirus: 120 Indians from Iran reaching Jaisalmer, to be quarantined at Army facility
About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday. Read More
Cabinet may approve scheme for exporters to reimburse levies
The Union Cabinet is likely to approve on Friday a scheme for exporters to reimburse taxes and duties paid by them with a view to give boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments, sources said. Read More
Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father
A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Read More
Lok Sabha to discuss demands for grants of social justice, tourism ministries
The Lok Sabha would take up discussion on demands for grants related to social justice and tourism ministries on Friday, Lok Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday. Read More
One-day special session of Delhi Assembly
A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday is likely to be stormy as AAP legislators will seek to corner BJP MLAs on the NRC-NPR issue while the opposition members may target the Arvind Kejrwal dispensation over pollution and alleged poor quality of potable water in the national capital among other issues. Read More
PCB to take decision on Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan by Friday
Cricket authorities here said on Thursday they would take a decision on the Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in the next 24 hours after the Board decided to hold the Pakistan Super League matches in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus threat. Read More
