Top events of the day: Coronavirus quarantine, Cabinet meet, and more

Coronavirus: 120 Indians from Iran reaching Jaisalmer, to be quarantined at Army facility



About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.



Cabinet may approve scheme for exporters to reimburse levies



The Union Cabinet is likely to approve on Friday a scheme for exporters to reimburse taxes and duties paid by them with a view to give boost to the country's dwindling outbound shipments, sources said.



Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father



A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others.



Lok Sabha to discuss demands for grants of social justice, tourism ministries



The Lok Sabha would take up discussion on demands for grants related to social justice and tourism ministries on Friday, Lok Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday.



One-day special session of Delhi Assembly



A one-day special session of the on Friday is likely to be stormy as AAP legislators will seek to corner BJP MLAs on the NRC-NPR issue while the opposition members may target the Arvind Kejrwal dispensation over pollution and alleged poor quality of potable water in the capital among other issues.



PCB to take decision on Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan by Friday



Cricket authorities here said on Thursday they would take a decision on the Bangladesh tour of Pakistan in the next 24 hours after the Board decided to hold the Pakistan Super League matches in empty stadiums due to the threat.




