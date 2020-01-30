Top events of the day: CPSE ETF's 7th tranche, coronavirus, and more

chief calls new emergency talks Thursday on China virus



The World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on Thursday over the deadly outbreak in China, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Wednesday. Read More

CPSE ETF's 7th tranche to open on Thursday; govt eyes Rs 10,000 crore

The government is planning to raise at least Rs 10,000 crore through the seventh tranche of which will open for anchor investors on Thursday. Read More



No voting on EU resolution on CAA on Thursday: Govt sources

In a diplomatic victory for India, it was decided that there will be no voting on the European resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday, government sources said. Read More

Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad for two-day visit



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday will reach his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad for a two-day visit. Read More

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary



On the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs' Day on Thursday, a 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) will be held at Gandhi Samadhi at Rajghat. Read More