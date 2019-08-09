JUST IN
Top events today: FM to meet FPIs, MFs, IIP data, SpiceJet Q1 and more

From SpiceJet quarter result to Industrial Production data, Business Standard brings you top events of the day

BS Web Team 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Goods and Service Tax (GST) council meeting held through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Saturday. Photo: PTI | Manvender Vashist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

FM Sitharaman to meet officials of FPIs, mutual funds today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting market participants, including senior officials of foreign portfolio investors and mutual funds on Friday to ascertain views on current issues relating to financial markets.

Court to pass order on ED's plea for NBW against Ratul Puri

A special Delhi court will pass its order on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking issuance of non-bailable warrant (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, an accused in the AgustaWestland money laundering case on Friday.

SpiceJet June quarter results

Budget airline SpiceJet is slated to announce its June quarter result for financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Friday, August 9, amid expectations of robust growth in net profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and restructuring and rent cost (EBITDAR) margin.

As many as 249 companies, including the likes of Britannia Industries, MRF, BHEL, Cadila Healthcare, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results on Friday.

CSO to release IIP data today

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will announce Industrial Production data for June on Friday.

The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year.
First Published: Fri, August 09 2019. 07:09 IST

