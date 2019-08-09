Top events today: FM to meet FPIs, MFs, IIP data, SpiceJet Q1 and more

FM Sitharaman to meet officials of FPIs, today

Finance minister will be meeting market participants, including senior officials of foreign portfolio investors and on Friday to ascertain views on current issues relating to financial markets.

Court to pass order on ED's plea for NBW against Ratul Puri

A special Delhi court will pass its order on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking issuance of non-bailable warrant (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, an accused in the AgustaWestland money laundering case on Friday.

June quarter results

Budget airline is slated to announce its June quarter result for financial year 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Friday, August 9, amid expectations of robust growth in net profit and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and restructuring and rent cost (EBITDAR) margin.

As many as 249 companies, including the likes of Britannia Industries, MRF, BHEL, Cadila Healthcare, are scheduled to declare their June quarter results on Friday.

CSO to release today

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will announce Industrial Production data for June on Friday.



The eight core sector industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- had expanded by 7.8 per cent in June last year.