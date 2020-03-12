Top events of the day: FM to take stock of PSBs merger preparedness

FM to review bank merger preparedness

Finance Minister is set to hold a meeting with chief executives of amalgamating state-owned banks on Thursday to review the planning and preparedness for the merger, which will begin from April 1.

According to a communique issued by the ministry to the banks on March 5, the executives of each set of merging banks will have to make a presentation to the FM focussed on six areas. Read more

Inflation and IIP numbers

Retail inflation for February and January's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers are expected to be released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation

Jet Airways' creditors meeting



The committee of creditors (CoC) of grounded will meet today, according to a regulatory filing. The meeting has been scheduled as the revised deadline for submission of bids for the airline, which is undergoing an insolvency process, ended on Tuesday. Read more

Rajya Sabha to discuss Delhi violence

Rajya Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned for the day after the government and the opposition agreed to a discussion in the House on Thursday on the recent communal violence in Delhi. Read more

Delhi HC lists pleas on Delhi violence, hate speeches on March 12

The Delhi High Court listed the pleas on violence in northeast Delhi and hate speeches by political leaders on March 12. Read more

first ODI

India will take on South Africa in the first ODI at Dharmashala. There are chances of rain playing spoilsport. India will look to put up a good show as they would be desperately trying to forget the 0-3 drubbing in the last series against New Zealand