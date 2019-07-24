Top events of the day: Global Innovation Index, CBDT's campaign, and more

Global Innovation Index

India will host the launch of the 12th edition of Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019. Accordingly, the GII report will be unveiled by Railways and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Director General Francis Gurry in New Delhi on Wednesday. The event is being co-hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and WIPO. Read More

CBDT to launch taxpayer e-assistance campaign

The CBDT will launch a country-wide taxpayer e-assistance campaign on the occasion of 159th Income Tax Day on Wednesday, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend an event to mark the day.The campaign has been conceptualised by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and it will be launched across all regional offices of the Income Tax Department, they said. Read More

Consumer Protection Bill

The government will try to pass the Consumer Protection Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha today. Ram Vilas Paswan will move the Bill today. The Bill aims to protect the rights of the consumers and ensure effective administration for settling the disputes of consumers.

Q2 results

Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, and several other companies will announce their Q2 results on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) net profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose 21 per cent on the back of improved performance. The company’s management maintained its guidance for the financial year, though it expects order inflow to remain volatile.