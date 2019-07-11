Top events of the day: Karnataka crisis, SC hearing on Ayodhya case & more

Karnataka crisis: SC to hear Thursday plea of 10 rebel MLAs of Cong, JD(S)

The Supreme Court decided Wednesday to accord urgent hearing on Thursday to a petition filed by 10 rebel MLAs of Congress and JD(S) alleging that the Karnataka Assembly Speaker was not accepting their resignations deliberately.

The plea, which has sought direction for the Speaker to accept the resignation of these MLAs, would be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

SC to hear Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The matter will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

An application for early hearing was filed by one of the original plaintiffs -- Gopal Singh Visharad, yesterday, saying no progress has been made in the mediation ordered by the apex court to settle the issue.

AP budget session to commence from July 11

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that the budget session of the Assembly will be held from July 11 to July 30.

The session will run for 14 days excluding the weekend holidays. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy will introduce the budget on July 12.

On the very same day, agriculture minister K Kannababu will table the Agriculture Budget.

10 ex-Goa Congress MLAs to meet Amit Shah today

Ten Goa Congress MLAs, who merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, have left for Delhi along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to meet Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah.

ICC CWC 2019: Austraila vs England second Semi-Final

England cricket team seem primed to win their maiden title, but it will take a special effort to upstage arch-rivals and record five-time champions Australia cricket team in the second ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday. The match is going to start at 3:00 p.m. IST

England captain Eoin Morgan has urged his side to embrace their World Cup dreams. Morgan's side have established a proud recent record against Australia, winning 10 of the last 11 one-day internationals between the old rivals prior to this tournament.

Mastercard's Banga, Wipro's Premji to receive excellence awards from USISPF

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Wednesday said that Mastercard CEO and President Ajay Banga and Wipro Chairman Azim Premji will receive the 2019 Global Excellence Awards at its Second Annual Leadership Summit in Washington on July 11.