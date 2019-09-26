Top events of the day: Modi to meet Iran Prez, One Plus 7T launch and more

1) PM Modi to meet Iran President, Hassan Rouhani, other foreign leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani among other leaders in a series of bilateral meetings in New York on Thursday. He will also inaugurate the Gandhi Peace Garden to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary in New York.

will launch the OnePlus 7T smartphone and OnePlus TV in India today. The company has been teasing features of the new products on its social media platforms, and chances are that both these would be unveiled or launched in the country on September 26. The company is likely to also announce the T-variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Read more

3) PNB's board meembers will meet today to discuss a fund-raising proposal

Punjab Bank’s board of directors will meet on September 26 for approval of a fund-raising proposal through Basel-III compliant bonds. The bank will raise funds through additional Tier-I Basel-III compliant perpetual bonds amounting up to Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches, The Hindu BusinessLine reported

4) Mega naval exercise among India, US and Japan begins today

The Malabar naval exercise involving Indian, American and Japanese navies will begin on Thursday off the coast of Japan, amid growing Chinese military muscle flexing in the disputed South China Sea.

During the nine-day exercise, the three navies will conduct complex maritime operations in the surface, sub surface and air domains with a particular focus on anti-submarine warfare Read more..

5) Vivo V9 Pro launch today, will be an Amazon-exclusive

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo V9 Pro in India on September 26. The Amazon-exclusive smartphone is a successor of the Vivo V9, which was launched in India earlier this year. Compared to the Vivo V9, the Pro-edition gets a new processor and more RAM. Read more..