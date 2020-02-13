Top events of the day: Nirbhaya verdict, 15th FC, anti-CAA march, and more

Supreme Court to give verdict on de-criminalisation of politics









The Advisory Council of the Fifteenth Finance Commission will meet here on Thursday, an official statement said on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting of the Council after the submission of the Commission's report for the year 2020-2021. Read More The Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its verdict on a contempt plea which has raised the issue of criminalisation of politics. The court will decide whether directions can be issued to political parties to deny tickets to persons with a criminal background. Read More

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of Vinay Sharma, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against President of India's decision to reject his mercy plea. Read More Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced it would start its second phase of 'Padyatra' (march) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the north bank of Brahmaputra from Thursday. Read More Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Read More Senior officials of the Union finance ministry and CBDT will hold a nationwide review on Thursday of the cases pending at various legal forums as part of launching a scheme announced in the budget to settle disputed tax cases between the Income Tax (IT) Department and taxpayers, officials said.The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women's wing of the Congress party, will be staging a nationwide protest on Thursday against the massive hike in the price of cooking gas cylinder, demanding a rollback of the hike.

Sanjeev Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by the Delhi Police in the year 2000, has been extradited from London and will arrive in here on Thursday, police said on Wednesday. Decks were cleared for the extradition of alleged bookie Chawla to India after his plea against expulsion was rejected by London's Royal Courts of Justice on January 16.