Top events of the day: Nirbhaya verdict, 15th FC, anti-CAA march, and more

-
ALSO READ
15th Finance Commission report: Devolution for FY20-21 cut marginally
Fifteenth FC may have kept devolution of divisible tax pool unchanged
Why 15th Finance Commission will be the last word on key Budget numbers
Fifteenth Finance Commission raises concerns on debt levels of states
States of the union
-
Supreme Court to give verdict on de-criminalisation of politics
The Advisory Council of the Fifteenth Finance Commission will meet here on Thursday, an official statement said on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting of the Council after the submission of the Commission's report for the year 2020-2021. Read More
Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea
The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of Vinay Sharma, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case. Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against President of India's decision to reject his mercy plea. Read More
Cong to start 2nd phase of anti-CAA march
Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced it would start its second phase of 'Padyatra' (march) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the north bank of Brahmaputra from Thursday. Read More
Turkish President to visit Pakistan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Pakistan on Thursday on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and co-chair the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council. Read More
'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme: Finance ministry officials to hold national review meeting
Senior officials of the Union finance ministry and CBDT will hold a nationwide review on Thursday of the cases pending at various legal forums as part of launching a scheme announced in the budget to settle disputed tax cases between the Income Tax (IT) Department and taxpayers, officials said. Read More
Mahila Congress to stage countrywide protest against LPG price hike
The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), the women's wing of the Congress party, will be staging a nationwide protest on Thursday against the massive hike in the price of cooking gas cylinder, demanding a rollback of the hike. Read More
Cricket 'bookie' Sanjeev Chawla extradited from London, to arrive in Delhi
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU