Top events of the day: Plea against Kapil Mishra, Unnao case, and more

SC to hear plea seeking FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur



agreed to hear on March 4 a plea seeking immediate registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and others for their alleged "hate speech", that allegedly led to the violence in North-East Delhi. Read More



A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago. Read More Top US regulatory officials are expected to discuss the economic implications and financial market impact of a potential coronavirus pandemic at a meeting next Wednesday of their systemic threat panel. Read More Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind to 15 artistes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. Read More