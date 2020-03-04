JUST IN
Top biz headlines: Only Rs 24,000 cr AGR dues received, DoT serves notices
Business Standard

Top events of the day: Plea against Kapil Mishra, Unnao case, and more

The plea filed by a group of 10 Delhi violence survivors sought an immediate FIR against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma

BS Web Team 

Supreme Court
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said that it is an urgent issue and added that the Supreme Court should hear the matter soon

SC to hear plea seeking FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur

Supreme Court agreed to hear on March 4 a plea seeking immediate registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and others for their alleged "hate speech", that allegedly led to the violence in North-East Delhi. Read More


Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago. Read More

US financial regulators expected to discuss coronavirus on Wednesday

Top US regulatory officials are expected to discuss the economic implications and financial market impact of a potential coronavirus pandemic at a meeting next Wednesday of their systemic threat panel. Read More

Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards to be conferred

Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind to 15 artistes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. Read More
First Published: Wed, March 04 2020. 07:59 IST

