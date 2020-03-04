Top events of the day: Plea against Kapil Mishra, Unnao case, and more

-
ALSO READ
Top events today: President Kovind's 3-nation visit, COP 14, and more
Top events today: Last phase of Jharkhand elections, Sengar to be sentenced
Top events today: Modi meets Cabinet, Chhattisgarh civic polls results
Top events of the day: West Asia peace plan, Ind vs NZ 3rd T20, and more
Top events today: GST Council meet, Vivo V17 Pro launch, and more
-
SC to hear plea seeking FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur
Supreme Court agreed to hear on March 4 a plea seeking immediate registration of FIR against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and others for their alleged "hate speech", that allegedly led to the violence in North-East Delhi. Read More
Unnao murder case: Delhi court defers judgment to Wednesday
A Delhi court on Saturday deferred to next week its judgment in the murder case of the father of the woman who was raped by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh' Unnao three years ago. Read More
US financial regulators expected to discuss coronavirus on Wednesday
Top US regulatory officials are expected to discuss the economic implications and financial market impact of a potential coronavirus pandemic at a meeting next Wednesday of their systemic threat panel. Read More
Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards to be conferred
Lalit Kala Akademi's 61st annual awards will be conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind to 15 artistes at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, the Culture Ministry said in a statement. Read More
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU