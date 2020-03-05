Top events of the day: Putin-Erdogan meet, INDW vs ENGW semis, and more

Erdogan to meet Putin in Russia on Thursday for Syria talks



Turkish President will visit Russia on Thursday for a summit with his Russian counterpart to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria. Read More



"Matter pertaining to liberty can be entertained", said the Supreme Court on Monday agreeing to hear a plea by Sara Abdullah Pilot challenging detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and her brother Omar Abdullah. Pilot had filed a habeas corpus in the top court.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal, representing the Jammu and Kashmir administration, contended before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that no reason has been produced by the petitioner for not moving the High Court in the matter. "Even in detention matters, one is supposed to move the High Court at the first instance", said the AG citing data on petitions of similar nature filed before the High Court and the progress made on them.

HC to hear plea for empowering officers to collect traffic challan penalties



The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on Thursday a PIL seeking direction to the government to issue notification empowering officers for compounding traffic violations offences on the spot. Read More



ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India to play England in semifinal



The India cricket team is having a dream run at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It has entered the knockout stage (semifinal) undefeated. The Indian women’s team finished the league stage at the top of Group A pecking order, with eight points and a healthy net run rate of 0.979. Read More

