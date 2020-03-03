ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India to play England in semifinal on March 5

The is having a dream run at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. It has entered the knockout stage (semifinal) undefeated. The Indian women’s team finished the league stage at the top of Group A pecking order, with eight points and a healthy net run rate of 0.979. Defending champion Australia has finished second.

One of the reasons for India’s success story this time has been 16-year-old batswoman Shafali Verma, who has given India a flying start in almost every match. In supreme form lately, she has piled up 161 runs, with 18 fours and nine sixes, in the four matches played so far, at a strike rate of 161.

"Shafali is someone who loves to play big shots, and we don't want to stop her. She should continue doing the same and she should continue enjoying her game," said Indian captain

In group B, South Africa has finished at the top of the points table with 7 points, winning three, losing one match while one match washed out. The England cricket team is second with six points.



The India women’s team will play its semifinal match against England at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday.

However, rain may play spoilsport on Thursday. If that happens, there will be no reserve day for the semifinals, and the outcome would be decided on the following:

Minimum 10 overs per side to constitute a match

In event of a no-result, the team finishing on top of the group will progress to the final

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020: live streaming details

Date: March 5, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 9:30 am (IST)

Toss timing: 9:00 am IST

World Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sport 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast will be available with Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. You could also watch the live streaming of the match on the Hotstar website and app.

India women’s team: Road to semifinal

Match 4: India vs Sri Lanka

Shafali Verma’s blistering 34-ball 47 after spinner Radha Yadav's career-best 4/23 helped India register its fourth consecutive victory in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in its last league match. After a wonderful start of her career, Shafali again made the headlines on her swashbuckling knock at the top of the batting order. She smashed seven fours and a six in her brisk knock as India completed its chase of 114 with 32 balls to spare and entered the semifinal with an all-win record.

During Sri Lanka’s innings, left-arm spinner Radha tore apart the rival batting line up with a career-best four-wicket haul to restrict Sri Lanka to a modest 113 for nine. The left-arm spinner ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up, claiming the prized scalp of skipper Chamari Atapattu in the process.

Brief scores

Sri Lanka: 113/9 in 20 overs (Chamari Atapattu 33; Radha Yadav 4/23)

India: 116/3 in 14.4 overs (Shafali Verma 47).

Indian Women Cricket team opener Shafali Verma in action during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, in Melbourne. Photo: PTI

Yet again, it was Shafali Verma’s brilliant 34-ball 46 followed by a superlative performance from the bowlers that helped the team notch up a four-run thrilling win over New Zealand. India posted a sub-par 133 for eight in this group A match, with Shafali top-scoring and Taniya Bhatia chipping in with a 25-ball 23. It, however, was followed by a disciplined performance by bowlers which restricted New Zealand to 129 for six. India registered its third successive win in the tournament and sealed a last-four spot.





Indian batswoman Shafali Verma plays a shot against Bangladesh during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup group match, in Perth. Photo: PTI

In its second match of the tournament, it was leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s performance and her wicket-taking ability that helped India register a comfortable 18-run win over Bangladesh.

While batting first, India had a quick start; it managed to post a competitive 142 for six at the WACA ground. Opener Shafali Verma scored a quick-fire 39 off 17 balls, coming out all guns blazing. However, the Indian innings was without such a firepower after the departure of the 16-year-old. Verma hit four sixes and two fours in her entertaining knock. Later, Veda Krishnamurthy (20 off 11) hit a few lusty blows to help India post a fighting total.

Bangladesh fought through Murshida Khatun (30) and Nigar Sultana (35) but Poonam rattled the middle and lower orders with her strikes. In the end, Bangladesh could manage only 124 for eight, giving India its second straight win in the tournament.





Poonam Yadav in ICC Women's T20 world Cup opener against Australia. Photo: AP | PTI

In India’s first match of the tournament, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled a magical spell in her comeback game to steer India to a comfortable 17-run win over defending champion Australia.

Put in to bat first, India struggled initially and put up only 132 on the board. But then Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team's favour. Australia, which has won the competition four times in the six editions, was all out for 115 in 19.5 overs.





Here is the full squad of India women's team for world cup:

Smriti Mandhana, Shaifali Verma, Jemiah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad