Top events of the day: FinMin's PSB review meeting, US-China talks & more

1) FinMin to hold review meeting with public sector banks on Thursday

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with public sector banks (PSBs) on Thursday to discuss various issues, including follow up on transmission of monetary policy rates.

The government is set to ask PSBs to expeditiously introduce repo-rate linked products "to step up affordable credit", according to an agenda item of the meeting.

2) US-China deputy level trade talks to start today

Deputy-level US-China trade talks are scheduled to start in Washington on Thursday, the US Trade Representative's office said, paving the way for high-level talks in October aimed at resolving a bitter, 14-month trade war.

3) Transport associations in Delhi, Noida to go on strike today over new Motor Vehicles Act

Transport associations in Delhi and Noida have called for a strike as a protest against the steep hike in penalties for road traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicles Act. 34 associations of autos, taxis, private school buses, maxi cabs, OLA and Uber cabs, cluster buses under STA, Gramin Seva.

4) Huawei set to launch Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro on September 19 in Munich

Huawei announced that its Mate 30 series will be launched in Munich, Germany.

It is unclear if the upcoming devices will rely on Google's Android OS or will run the recently launched HarmonyOS.