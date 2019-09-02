JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches

Tile Mate Bluetooth tracker review: Losing things won't be easy with this
Business Standard

Huawei set to launch Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro on September 19 in Munich

It is unclear if the upcoming devices will rely on Google's Android OS or will run the recently launched HarmonyOS

ANI  |  Mobile 

Huawei
Photo: Shutterstock

Huawei's next-in-line Mate 30 lineup will be released this month, giving Apple's iPhone 11 lineup a tough competition.

In an official tweet, Huawei announced that its Mate 30 series will be launched in Munich, Germany, on September 19. The teaser video in the tweet hints at the camera capabilities being the highlight in the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

It is unclear if the upcoming devices will rely on Google's Android OS or will run the recently launched HarmonyOS. In the same month, Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 11 with a high-end 'Pro' model featuring a triple camera setup.
First Published: Mon, September 02 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU