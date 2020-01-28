Top events of the day: Congress youth rally, Maruti Q3 result, and more

Home Minister to chair Central Zonal Council meet



The 22nd meeting of the Central Zonal Council, a forum for the Centre and the states to exchange ideas and experiences on issues related to security, industries and power among others, will be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city on Tuesday, officials said.



to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur

Congress leader will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment. AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally at Ramnivas garden.



Q3 preview: Automakers likely to post subdued sales, improved margins



As Maruti Suzuki kicks-off the third-quarter earnings season for automakers on Tuesday, most analysts expect the companies to report a subdued performance for the period under review amid muted demand leading to lower volumes and higher discounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 3rd Global Potato Conclave at Gandhinagar, Gujarat through video conferencing on Tuesday. The three-day mega conference begins on January 28 and ends on January 30. During the event, the Prime Minister is expected to take stock of the achievements and opportunities in the area of potato research, trade and industry, and value chain management and set a roadmap for the decade.



SC to hear Nirbhaya convict petition



The on Tuesday will hear a writ petition filed by one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The three-judge bench of the Apex Court will begin the hearing at 12:30 pm on the plea filed by convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, who has challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by President of India.



Trump to announce major Israel-Palestine peace plan



US President Donald Trump on Monday said he will announce his suggestion for lasting peace between Israel and Palestine at the White House on Tuesday noon.




