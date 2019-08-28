Top events of today: EPFO employees strike, INX Media case, and more

employees' strike Around 18,000 employees of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will go on strike today demanding that the vacancies in the organisation be filled immediately. There are over 3,000 vacancies lying vacant in the organisation. The strike has been organised by group B, C, D cadres.

The All India Employees Provident Fund Staff Federation (AIEPFSF) has threatened to go on an indefinite strike if the demands are not met.

INX Media case

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he would respond to Chidambaram's plea seeking production of transcripts of his questioning on December 19 last year and January 1 and January 21 this year during his arguments today. The bench had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram on August 23 in the case lodged by the ED till Wednesday. Read More

SC to hear pleas on scrapping of Article 370

The is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court will also hear the petitions seeking removal of other restrictions, including communication blockade in the state which is preventing journalists from carrying out their professional duties. Read More