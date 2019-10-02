Top events today: 150th Gandhi Jayanti celebration, Microsoft event, & more

150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

With several events lined up across the country, India will, on Thursday, celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of

Besides programmes being organised by the Union and state governments, NITI Aayog's Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) and UNICEF India, including Generation Unlimited, have launched 'The Gandhian Challenge'.

Several photo exhibitions have been organised in different cities to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Read more

PM Modi to visit Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start the day with a visit a visit to Rajghat.

Later in the evening, he will fly off to Ahmedabad and visit Sabarmati Ashram. The Prime Minister, who launched the 'Swachh Bharat' campaign in 2014, in remembrance of Gandhi, will take part in an event for cleanliness there.

The Modi government has also planned releasing jail inmates, unveil Gandhi’s busts in 54 countries, and illuminate iconic buildings on October 2 and light and sound shows at India Gate in New Delhi, Rajkot and Guwahati.

Congress to hold padyatras across the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead a padyatra from his party’s Delhi unit office to Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat, where party president Sonia Gandhi will administer an oath to workers “to redeem Gandhi, Gandhism and Gandhi's India”. The Congress will hold padyatras across the country, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading one in Lucknow. Read more

