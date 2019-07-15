Top events today: DHFL shares set to tumble, Goa Monsoon Session, and more

Before you start your day, let's take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From trial in Kathua gang rape and murder case to Goa Assembly monsoon session, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today. Monsoon session of Goa Assembly begins The monsoon session of the Goa Assembly will begin today, after the week which saw significant political developments with 10 Congress MLAs joining the ruling BJP. The election for the deputy speaker's post, which has fallen vacant after the resignation of Michael Lobo, will also be held during the session. The session will conclude on August 9. Amazon Prime Day sale begins today Amazon's awaited Prime Day is set to be a two-day sale extravaganza this year and the e-commerce giant wants to make sure you don't miss out on the offers. Amazon Prime Day starts July 15 and worldwide and will be live for 48 hours when Prime members will be able to shop from a million deals. Trial of juvenile in Kathua gang rape and murder case A juvenile justice board has framed charges against a minor in the case of gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua and has fixed Monday for examining prosecution witnesses and commencing trial. The juvenile is accused of raping and murdering the young girl. The crime branch had filed a petition in the high court against his claim of being juvenile. First international flight from Indore airport today The first international flight from Indore will take-off for Dubai today from Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport. Air India will be operating a 162-seater A320 Neo aircraft, which will fly directly to Dubai on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday while the return leg from Dubai will be on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Shares of DHFL expected to tumble Shares in one of India's biggest home loan and property finance companies, Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), are expected to fall sharply today after the lender reported dismal results and warned about its grim financial situation. More details here Kerala govt to organise conclave on July 15 The Kerala Government will organise a 'Development Partners Conclave' to seek technical and financial aid for rebuilding the State ravaged by devastating floods last year. The southern state had witnessed one of the worst floods in 100 years in August last year which claimed over 400 lives and destroyed thousands of homes. Jewar airport: Authorities to resolve queries of bidders A pre-bid conference would be held today in Greater Noida to address queries of bidders interested in an upcoming international airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The bidding process for the Jewar international airport was floated on May 30 and the last date for receiving queries was July 1. The bid would be finalised on November 29 this year, and work on ground is expected to begin by early 2020.