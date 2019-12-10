Top events today: CAB likely in RS, SC to hear pleas on Article 370, & more

Citizenship Amendment Bill likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha

After getting cleared by the Lok Sabha, the Citizenship Amendment Bill is likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha today.

In his reply to over six-hour-long debate on the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah insisted that the proposed law does not discriminate against Indian Muslims but aimed at protecting continued persecution of minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Read more

Article 370: 5-judge SC bench to hear pleas against abrogation

The Supreme Court is scheduled to start hearing a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre's abrogating the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Read more

Jaypee Infra lenders to put bids of NBCC, Suraksha on vote

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech on Saturday decided to put on vote simultaneously the bids of state-owned NBCC Ltd and Suraksha Realty to acquire the bankrupt realty firm, sources said.

The voting process will start on December 10 and end on December 16, they added. Read more

Bank unions to stage sit-in before Parliament

Thousands of employees of various state-run banks are planning to stage a sit-in on December 10 in front of the Parliament to protest against the government's mega merger plan of public sector banks.

In August, the government announced its plan to merge 10 public sector lenders into four to create fewer and stronger global-sized banks.

Court to pass order on Indrani's bail plea

A special CBI court is likely to pass an order on the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on December 10.

Indrani had applied for bail on health grounds around six months ago before special Judge J C Jagdale, and this is her fourth attempt at seeking bail. Read more