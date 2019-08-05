Top events today: Cabinet meet on Kashmir, Sengar in court and more

Omar, Mehbooba under house arrest, Cabinet to meet today

The Cabinet will meet on Monday morning and is expected not only to take stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir but policy decisions concerning the state.

This comes as NC’s Omar Abdullah and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that they believed that they had been put under house arrest. There has been speculation that the Centre is considering trifurcating the state.





Sovereign Gold Bonds open for subscription on August 5

The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be open for subscription from Monday. The issue price of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2019-20 (Series III) has been fixed at Rs 3,499 per gram of gold, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The subscription will close on August 9.

Sitharaman to meet heads of public and private sector banks

Finance Minister will meet heads of public as well as major private sector banks on Monday to review flow of credit to important sectors of the economy, including MSME, automobile and housing sectors, as per an official statement.

Generally, the finance minister holds review meeting with heads of public sector banks and financial institutions, but this time the ministry has also invited major private sector lenders.

accused Kuldeep Sengar to be produced in Delhi court

Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice, Shashi Singh, are likely to be produced before a Delhi court on August 5.

The court has also issued production warrants against the other accused in the case for their presence on August 6.

CoA to discuss declaration made by three-member CAC

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet on Monday to discuss the declarations made by the three-member (CAC) regarding conflict of interest and appraisals of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) employees.