Top events today: Citizenship Bill in RS, ISRO satellite launch, and more

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which got a nod from the Lok Sabha, will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shah to table Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which got a nod from the Lok Sabha, will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

It will be tabled in the Upper House at 2 pm by Home Minister Amit Shah. Read more

Congress to hold nationwide protest

The Congress will hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday.

A letter from party's General Secretary KC Venugopal to state Congress Committee leader said, "We need to enlighten the public at large on our stand and mobilize support in favour of the decision. I request you to undertake Dharna Pradarshan tomorrow (Wednesday) against the bill in the state headquarters." Read more

ISRO gears up for launch of RISAT-2BR1

ISRO is gearing up to launch its radar imaging earth observation satellite along with nine commercial satellitesfrom foreign countries, including six from the US. Read more

BSE to conduct mock trading session for Bharat Bond ETF

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said it will conduct a two-day mock trading session for Bharat Bond ETF, which will invest in government debt securities, on Wednesday and Thursday. Read more

SC to hear fresh plea against Tamil Nadu local body election notification

The Supreme Court on Monday set December 11 as the date for hearing a fresh plea filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress against Tamil Nadu local body election notification. Read more
