Top events today: Citizenship Bill on Cabinet list, Services PMI, and more

Data Protection, Citizenship Bill on Cabinet list today



The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the Personal Data Protection Bill along with some key amendments. The government hopes to ensure the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), and further amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) and Companies Act. On Tuesday evening, Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with representatives of students’ bodies and civil society groups of Assam on the CAB. Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, attended the meetings. It was the third such session held by Shah since Friday.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce verdict over Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had on November 28 reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case. Read more

DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn.

The strike might affect the ongoing examinations in the varsity as the DUTA has urged all teachers to stay away from exam duties. Read more

CSB Bank to make stock market debut

CSB Bank, which recently concluded its initial public offering, will make its stock market debut.

The initial public offering of CSB Bank, a Kerala-based lender, was subscribed a whopping 86.89 times last month. Read more

Markit Services PMI for November 2019 will be unveiled today

The widely tracked purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the service sector will be out today for the month of November.

In October, the service sector, the dominating area of economy, had shrank for the second straight month.