Top events today: FM to meet PSB chiefs, Ayodhya case hearing, and more

FM to meet PSB CEOs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a review meeting with CEOs of public sector banks to discuss various issues, including progress on credit offtake, as part of efforts to prop up the economy.
The meeting is expected to review fund flow to stressed NBFC and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors, sources said. Read more
Ayodhya case: SC to resume hearing
The protracted hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya will enter into the crucial final leg today when the Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break. Read more
Postpaid mobile services likely to resume in Kashmir
Postpaid mobile services are likely to begin from today in Jammu and Kashmir, a major step towards easing curbs in the state, officials said.
Restrictions were imposed 71 days ago after the Centre abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Read more
Rahul Gandhi to address a public meeting in Haryana
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the party in Haryana and will address a public meeting in Nuh, sources said.
Gandhi will address the meeting in the afternoon and will reach Nuh in southern Haryana by road from Delhi, they said. Read more
IRCTC to make stock market debut
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering, will make its stock market debut on Monday.
The IPO, which was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4, was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share. Read more
WPI, CPI inflation prints for September to be released
The wholesale price (WPI) and consumer price (CPI) inflation prints for September are slated to be released today.FinMin to kick-start the exercise to prepare Budget for 2020-21
The finance ministry will kick-start the exercise to prepare annual Budget for 2020-21 which, among other thing, will have to address critical issues pertaining to slowdown in growth and subdued revenue collection.
It will be the second Budget of both the Modi 2.0 government and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Read more
PMC Bank scam: Custody of Wadhawans, Waryam Singh ends
The police custody of a former chairman of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank and two directors of HDIL, arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam, will end today.
Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on last Thursday, while former chairman of PMC Bank Waryam Singh was held on Saturday. Read moreHAL trade unions to launch indefinite strike
The All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) had on October 4 issued an indefinite strike notice effective from October 14, at all the nine locations of HAL with regard to settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017. Read more
Air India to meet unions over privatisation
Air India management has called a meeting of its trade unions to discuss the proposed privatisation, which they have been opposed to and term as fraught with "disastrous" consequences, a source said on Friday.
The meeting has been called at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi, the source said.
