Top events today: Govt panel to visit JNU, Congress-Sena meet, and more

1. Final decision on Maharashtra govt formation likely today



The Congress Working Committee on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Congress leaders are likely to meet Shiv Sena leadership today in Mumbai to discuss govt formation. Read more.

2. Govt-appointed panel to visit JNU today to resolve fee hike issue



A high-power committee constituted by the HRD Ministry will visit the JNU campus today to meet the students and find a solution to the current issues concerning the university, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers met the committee members at Shastri Bhawan. The students have been agitating for over three weeks, demanding rollback of a recent hostel fee hike. Read more

3. 'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch Indo-Bangla Test



