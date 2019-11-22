JUST IN
Delhi pollution: AQI inches closer to 'severe', relief likely on Saturday
Top events today: Govt panel to visit JNU, Congress-Sena meet, and more

From pollution levels in Delhi turning severe to PM Sheikh Hasina visiting Kolkata, Business Standard brings you the top events for the day

BS Web Team 

JNU protests
Jawaharlal Nehru University students try to get past police barricades during a protest march towards Parliament, on the first day of the Winter Session, demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike, in New Delhi | PTI

1. Final decision on Maharashtra govt formation likely today

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.

Congress leaders are likely to meet Shiv Sena leadership today in Mumbai to discuss govt formation. Read more.

.

2. Govt-appointed panel to visit JNU today to resolve fee hike issue


A high-power committee constituted by the HRD Ministry will visit the JNU campus today to meet the students and find a solution to the current issues concerning the university, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) office-bearers met the committee members at Shastri Bhawan. The students have been agitating for over three weeks, demanding rollback of a recent hostel fee hike. Read more.
.

3. 'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch Indo-Bangla Test

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in India today to watch the first day of the two-day test series between India and Bangladesh that will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Read more.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 07:39 IST

