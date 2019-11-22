Top events today: Govt panel to visit JNU, Congress-Sena meet, and more

-
-
1. Final decision on Maharashtra govt formation likely today
The Congress Working Committee on Thursday reviewed the political scenario in Maharashtra, a day after it held a marathon meeting with the NCP on forming an alliance together with Shiv Sena to form a government in the state.
Congress leaders are likely to meet Shiv Sena leadership today in Mumbai to discuss govt formation. Read more.
.
2. Govt-appointed panel to visit JNU today to resolve fee hike issue
3. 'Good friend' PM Hasina to visit Kolkata on Friday to watch Indo-Bangla Test
