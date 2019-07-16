Top events today: Jet Airways meet, Goyal to attend UK Conclave, and more

Before you start your day, let's take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From meeting to SC hearing on reservation, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

The committee of creditors of will hold its first meeting with the interim resolution professional (RP) under the IBC on Tuesday. The lenders are likely to finalise the bid conditions to find a new investor for the airline and recover some of the dues.



As Mindtree prepares for its crucial annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, the company is likely to face a volley of questions from the shareholders on its future strategy under the new promoter L&T. The board is also expected to douse the investors' concerns about business continuity and staff attrition.

Commerce and Industry Minister will participate in the India Day Conclave on Tuesday in London with an objective to show investment opportunities in India. During his three-day visit to the UK, starting from Sunday, Goyal will meet Indian diaspora and interact with Indian business leaders, the ministry said in a statement Friday. India Day conclave is co-hosted by the UK Government and the City of London.

The pre-bookings of Kia Motors' upcoming SUV Seltos will begin in India from Tuesday. The company said the bookings would commence online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country from July 16. The Seltos has been designed and developed keeping the Indian market in mind and will be BSVI compliant right from its launch.

Commuting towards IGI airport from south Delhi and Noida will be much easier from Tuesday as Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Rao Tula Ram (RTR) flyover tomorrow. According to the PWD, a safety audit of the flyover was completed last week. It has been built at a cost of around Rs 310 crore due to the repeated delays to the project for several reasons.

The Supreme Court will hear on a bunch of pleas challenging the implementation of the Constitution amendment that gives 10 per cent in jobs and education for economically weaker section (EWS) of the general category on Tuesday. Earlier, the apex court had refused to stay the implementation of 10 per cent given to EWS of the General category in jobs and education.