Top events today: Jharkhand elections result, anti-CAA protests, and more

Counting for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will be held today.

The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The counting of votes will start at 8 am in all 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Amid nationwide agitations against the amended citizenship act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a 'satyagraha' at Rajghat, demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it.

'No NRC, No CAB' meets in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that a meeting against NRC and CAA will be held on December 23 in all the sub-division headquarters of the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that all the party leaders have been informed regarding the meeting.

Rally against CAA in Chennai

DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday said that a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act will be held in Chennai on December 23.

He had urged all political parties, students, and youth to join the protest rally.

RBI to buy and sell bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr via open market

The Reserve Bank of India will simultaneously buy and sell government bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore each, through Open Market Operations, signalling its intent to lower yields on long-term bonds.

Expansion of Uddhav Thackeray-led council of ministers in Maharashtra likely to take place today

The expansion of the newly-formed Maharashtra Cabinet and allocation of portfolios is likely to happen by December 23, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Pawar indicated that he will meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and that the expansion of the Cabinet could take place within two days after the session ends on December 21, Malik said.