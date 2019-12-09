Top events today: Karnataka bypoll results, Citizenship Bill in LS, & more

Karnataka bypoll results

What lies ahead for the four-month-old B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka is set to be decided today after the counting of votes from the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies.

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha

The contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill will be introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

BJP on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its members in Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House from December 9 till 12.

Stock Exchange to introduce interest rate options

Leading stock exchange will introduce trading in interest rate options based on government securities.

The move is aimed at providing an efficient tool for managing interest rate risk and exposure through hedging.

Bill seeking extension of SC, ST quota in Lok Sabha, state assemblies to be introduced

The reservation for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be extended for another 10 years, but the nomination of the Anglo-Indian community in the legislature will end from January next year, according to a bill listed for introduction in the lower house.

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Jharkhand

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address Public rally in Jharkhand for the ongoing assembly elections in the state. The first rally will be at Barkagaon, Hazaribagh and the second at Mesra in Ranchi.

Tribals from different parts of the country led by Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao will stage a protest for their rights at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi.

Maldives' parliamentary delegation to meet LS Speaker Om Birla

A parliamentary delegation from the Maldives led by Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the island nation's Parliament, will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Parliament House Annex Extension.