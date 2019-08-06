Top events today: LS to discuss Article 370, Ayodhya SC hearing, and more

Resolution to revoke to be discussed in LS today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the members of the Lok Sabha not to walk out of of the house and said that the resolution to revoke will be discussed today. The resolution to revoke was passed in Rajya sabha yesterday. Ayodhya case: Five-judge SC bench to start daily hearing from Tuesday The Supreme Court is set to commence day-to-day hearing from today in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearing. Pakistan President calls for joint session of Parliament Pakistan President called a joint session of Parliament today to discuss the revocation of Article 370 by India.

The joint session will review the tense situation in Jammu & Kashmir and along the Line of Control. Jet Airways employees to hold protest Today

In a final call to save Jet Airways, the employees of the airline will protest at Jantar Mantar here today. The employees will protest in order to ensure that the Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hears the ongoing insolvency case of the airline at 11 am on August 10.