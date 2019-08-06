Top events today: LS to discuss Article 370, Ayodhya SC hearing, and more

-
ALSO READ
Govt scraps Article 370, proposes to split J&K into two Union Territories
Explained: What are Articles 370 and 35A? Why they are important for J&K
Letter to BS: Modi govt has taken a bold step in scrapping Article 370
SC to hear challenges against Article 35A: All you need to know about it
Letter to BS: Maintaining peace in Kashmir will be a formidable challenge
-
Resolution to revoke Article 370 to be discussed in LS today Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urged the members of the Lok Sabha not to walk out of of the house and said that the resolution to revoke Article 370 will be discussed today. The resolution to revoke Article 370 was passed in Rajya sabha yesterday. Ayodhya case: Five-judge SC bench to start daily hearing from Tuesday The Supreme Court is set to commence day-to-day hearing from today in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will conduct the hearing. Pakistan President calls for joint session of Parliament Pakistan President called a joint session of Parliament today to discuss the revocation of Article 370 by India.
The joint session will review the tense situation in Jammu & Kashmir and along the Line of Control. Jet Airways employees to hold protest Today
In a final call to save Jet Airways, the employees of the airline will protest at Jantar Mantar here today. The employees will protest in order to ensure that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hears the ongoing insolvency case of the airline at 11 am on August 10.Titan Q1 results Jewellery and watch maker Titan CompanyNSE -2.62 % may manage to report a double-digit profit growth for June quarter, but investors would brace for signs of slowdown when the company board announces quarterly numbers today. The Tata Group firm reported a double-digit jewellery volume growth in the past three quarters. But in June quarter demand got impacted due to higher gold prices resulting in a miss on the internal estimates despite sustained market share gains, said Prabhudas Lilladher.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU