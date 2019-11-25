Top events today: Maharashtra govt formation, RIL's bid for RCom and more

1. Submit Governor Letter On Govt Formation Today: SC To Centre

The Central government by 10.30am Monday has to place before the Supreme Court two letters: one by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form Maharashtra’s new government, and another by Fadnavis claiming the support of the required number of MLAs for a majority. READ ON...

2. Govt, opposition clash expected in Parliament

The government and Opposition are expected to clash in Parliament which resumes after the weekend. Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress are expected to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party over how it formed the government in The controversy over electoral bonds, farmers’ distress, economic slowdown is expected to come up in Parliament debates. READ ON...

3.

Reliance likely to make bid for RCom and its related companies today

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance group is expected to make a bid for his brother Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom) and its related companies on Monday. RCom, Reliance Telecom, and Reliance Telecom Infrastructure are up for grabs after going bankrupt. READ ON...

4. Paytm raises a billion dollars at a valuation of $16 bn, plans expansion

Business analysts will weigh in on Paytm’s Monday morning announcement has raised $1 billion in a new financing round as the company, which once dominated the local mobile payments market, attempts to fight back giants Google, Walmart’s PhonePe, and Facebook. READ ON...

5. China to Raise Penalties on IP Theft in Trade War Compromise

China said it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights in an attempt to address one of the sticking points in trade talks with the US. The country will also look into lowering the threshold for criminal punishment for those who steal IP, according to guidelines issued by the government on Sunday.