Top events today: Markets to react on exit polls, Tata Motors result & more

Indian assets to cheer predicting win for Modi

India’s stocks, rupee and bonds will likely advance on Monday as signaled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition is poised to retain power. Equity markets will track election trends this week as the showed that the ruling NDA is likely to come back to power. The results of the seven-phase polls will come out Thursday and experts opined that markets have partly discounted exit poll outcome in the last few days.

Tata Motors Q4 results

Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest automaker by sales revenue, will report its March quarter (Q4 FY19) results on Monday amid expectations that dip in volumes may drag the company's consolidated revenues and earnings.

likely to meet Sonia, Rahul

SP supremo is likely to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an effort to form an anti-NDA bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha election result on May 23.

Maha Cong meet to choose new CLP leader

The Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will meet to choose its new leader after the resignation of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as CLP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

BCCI Conflict of Interest case

Tendulkar and Laxman both deposed for more than three hours before BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) D K Jain on their alleged Conflict of Interest case on May 14 and there will be one more hearing in all likelihood on May 20.

BSE 10th Result 2019 to be declared today

Odisha's Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will declare BSE 10th class result 2019 on its official websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in today. Students can also check their results on orissaresults.nic.in/ and result.gov.in.