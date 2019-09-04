Top events today: Modi in Russia, Tribal status for Ladakh, and more

JUST IN
PM Modi arrives in Russia on 2-day visit, to attend Eastern Economic Forum
Business Standard

PM Modi will also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin

BS Web Team 

Indo-Pak high level talks on Kartarpur

Pakistan and India will hold the next high-level talks on the proposed Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims on Wednesday, according to a media report. The September 4 meeting would take place on the Indian side of the Wagah Border Attari Border where the two countries are expected to finalise the draft agreement pertaining to opening of the corridor, the Express Tribune reported. Read More

Modi arrives in Russia on 2-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum. Read More

Tribal area status for Ladakh

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will hold a meeting with the Union ministries of Home and Tribal Affairs on Wednesday to discuss if Ladakh can be declared a tribal area. The meeting comes amid a growing demand from leaders in Ladakh for according "tribal area" status to the region. Read More
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 06:47 IST

