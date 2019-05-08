Top events today: Modi's rally in Delhi, Nirav Modi's bail plea, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the in the country that are likely to make headlines today: From Narendra Modi and Priyanka Gandhi's rally in Delhi to in India, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

Modi will be addressing rallies in Haryana, Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega in Delhi today. PM Modi address a rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan and it is likely that he would unleash a frontal attack on both Congress as well as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here. He will also address three rallies in Haryana today and on May 10. Today, Modi will be addressing public gatherings in Fatehabad and Kurukshetra. Read on...



Tata Communications, Titan, P&G results eyed

About 40 companies, including Alembic Pharma, Axiscades, EID Parry, Gillette, GKW, CreditAccess Grameen, Dishman Carbogen, Dhanlaxmi Bank, JK Paper, JMC Projects, JSW Holdings, KEC International, Kokuyo Camlin, Kopran, KSB, Procter &Gamble, Shree Renuka Sugars, Satin Creditcare, Shriram Transport Finance, Tata Communications, Titan and Uttam Value Steels will announce their results for the quarter/annual ending March 2019 on Wednesday.

to make another bail plea in UK court today

Fugitive diamond merchant will file a third bail plea Wednesday before a UK court, which has already rejected his bail twice before as he fights his extradition case in the Punjab Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case amounting to up to $2 billion. Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot is scheduled to hear the third bail application at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London. It remains unconfirmed whether Modi will appear in person or via videolink from Wandsworth prison in south-west London, where the 48-year-old has been lodged since his arrest in March. Read on...

SC to hear Congress' plea challenging EC clean chit to PM Modi, Amit Shah today

The Supreme Court today will hear the plea of Congress wherein the party has challenged the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to give clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah in a hate speech complaint case. Read on...

US to accept visa petitions beginning today

The Department of Homeland Security will begin accepting petitions for 30,000 additional H-2B visas restricted to returning workers for Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 on May 8, according to a release from the Thoroughbred Racing Association. The supplemental H-2B visas are available only to returning workers who received an H-2B visa, or were otherwise granted H-2B status, during one of the last three fiscal years (FY 2016, 2017, or 2018), and availability is restricted by prioritizing only those businesses who would suffer irreparable harm without the additional workers. Read on...

Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow in Delhi

In the final week before the Lok Sabha election on May 12, AICC general secretary Vadra will participate in back-to-back roadshows in the North East Delhi constituency and South Delhi constituency today. Read on...

FinComm to meet RBI Guv, bank officials during Mumbai visit today

The 15th Finance Commission will meet RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and representatives of banks and financial institutions during its two-day visit to Mumbai beginning May 8, according to an official statement. The commission, chaired by N K Singh, will discuss issues concerning macro-economics, financial stability and cost of borrowing of the Centre and states with the Reserve Bank.

The other issues which are expected to come up during the deliberation include market driven borrowing cost and debt trajectories of states.

SC pulls up Amrapali for fund diversion, calls for hearing on May 8

The Supreme Court asked the Amrapali group as to how nearly Rs 152 crore of homebuyers’ money was spent by the company in paying the income-tax of directors of the company. The apex court asked the real estate company to be ready with its reply by today.

A two-judge Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit came down heavily on the company and said that Amrapali committed a “first-degree crime” by cheating thousands of homebuyers of their dream homes. Read on...