Top events today: Monsoon in Delhi, PMI services, Shah's Guj visit, & more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat to Vodafone's 5G network launch in UK, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

1. to visit Gujarat for two days from today

Union Home Minister is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar in Gujarat for two days from today. This is Shah's first visit to Gandhinagar after becoming the Union Home Minister. Shah had successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time from Gandhinagar which was last represented by BJP veteran LK Advani. READ ON...

2. Monsoon likely to reach Delhi-NCR today

The monsoon is likely to make an onset in the capital today, after a delay of four days, officials said.

Normally, the wind system reaches the city around June 29, they added.

"A low pressure area is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal on June 30 which will cause easterly winds to move towards north India and help the monsoon advance," senior scientist at India Meteorological Department, Kuldeep Srivastava said. READ ON...

3. India's June Services PMI to be released today

Nikkei India services business activity index for the month of June will be released today. In May, it slipped to a twelve month low as disruptions arising from the elections in the earlier part of the month hampered growth of new work intakes, according to a monthly survey data.

4. Vodafone to switch on 5G network in UK today

Vodafone announced that its 5G network would go live in the UK for both common consumers as well as business customers on July 3, giving the UK its first official 5G launch date.

"Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London will be among the first cities in the world to receive 5G and Vodafone will price 5G the same as 4G," Vodafone wrote in a blog-post.

A choice of 5G smartphones will be available online and in Vodafone stores and will go on sale next week. READ ON...

5. Power Grid board meeting today

Power Grid Corporation of India will meet on July 3 to consider the plan of issuing secured/ unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative/ cumulative, redeemable, taxable/ tax-free debentures/ bonds under private placement during the financial year 2020-21 in upto 20 tranches/offers/. Power Grid is a government-owned electric utility company and transmits about 50 per cent of the total power generated in India on its network. READ ON...

6. Four days orientation programme for new Lok Sabha MPs to begin today

A four-day orientation programme for the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha will be held from Wednesday spread over two weeks.

Organized by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training the programme will be addressed by Speaker Om Birla, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and leader of the Congress group in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary. READ ON...