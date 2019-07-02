Four days orientation programme for new Lok Sabha MPs to begin tomorrow

A four-day orientation programme for the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha will be held here from Wednesday spread over two weeks.

Organized by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training the programme will be addressed by Speaker Om Birla, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and leader of the Congress group in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the MPs on "How to be an effective parliamentarian", while Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will speak on Parliamentary questions and procedural devices to raise matters in the House.

On July 9, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad will address the members on the legislative process including private members bills and resolutions while on July 10, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will speak on how to make legislation while Chowdhary will address the MPs on parliamentary privileges and ethics.

