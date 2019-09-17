Top events today: PM Modi's birthday, NHPC meet, Israel election, and more

-
Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today: From PM Modi's arrival in Ahmedabad to NHPC board meet, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.Indian delegation to visit the US ahead of PM's address to UNGA
An Indian delegation of political leaders and foreign policy experts will visit the US on Tuesday ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to address the United National General Assembly on September 27. Read more...
PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, ahead of his 69th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with other dignitaries welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport. Read more...
Survival test for Netanyahu as Israel goes to polls on Tuesday
As Israel goes to an unprecedented repeat polls on Tuesday, the central question in front of the voters is whether the country's longest serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will survive the toughest political challenge of his life. Read more...
NHPC board to consider raising Rs 2,500 crore
NHPC's board in its meeting, scheduled for September 17, will consider a proposal for raising debt of up to Rs 2,500 crore during 2019-20. Read more...
Sharad Pawar to begin campaigning for Maharashtra elections
The National Communist Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar will start his campaign for Maharashtra elections from Tuesday, according to the Hindu BusinessLine.
